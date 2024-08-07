Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert In THESE States, Heavy Rainfall In Delhi Today- Check Full Forecast

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Wednesday morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 26.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.

The IMD's orange alert for August 7 predicts heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya. Very heavy rainfall is forecasted in Himachal Pradesh on August 7 and 10, in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, and in Uttarakhand on August 7, 9, and 10.

In Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in several districts, with isolated spells of intense rainfall in the next 2 to 3 hours. Heavy rainfall in Shimla and other parts of the state has disrupted daily life, with 85 roads, including two national highways, closed due to landslides and excessive rain. Additionally, 116 electricity supply schemes and 65 water supply schemes have been disrupted. A catastrophic cloudburst occurred in the Lahaul and Spiti districts on August 1.

Authorities have urged residents and tourists in Himachal Pradesh to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather advisories. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Madhya Pradesh on August 7 and 8, in Chhattisgarh on August 7, in Goa until August 11, in Maharashtra until August 12, and in the Gujarat region over the next two days. In Pune and Satara districts, an orange alert has been issued, while a yellow alert is in place for some districts in Vidarbha and Konkan.

The IMD also forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya until August 12, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until August 10. The Central Meteorological Department has indicated heavy rain in only two districts in Kerala today, with Wayanad expected to see reduced rainfall intensity in the coming days. However, isolated rainfall will continue across all districts.