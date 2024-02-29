Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Delhi, Punjab, And Uttar Pradesh; Hailstorm Expected In Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall across several Northwestern states. Heavy rainfall and snowfall are predicted in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh over the next 2-3 days. Although winter is nearing its end, cold weather may persist for a while longer. Widespread rainfall with gusty winds is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan and Haryana may also experience hailstorms alongside light to moderate rainfall.

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall in Punjab

The IMD's weather bulletin indicates widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on March 1 and 2. Punjab is likely to experience heavy rainfall on March 2.

Rain Alert for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on March 1 and 2, according to the IMD. Strong surface winds are also predicted over Northwest India during the next 2 days.

Hailstorms Expected in Himachal, Haryana, Rajasthan

IMD forecasts hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab on March 1 and 2; Rajasthan on March 1; and Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on March 2.