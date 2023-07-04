Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Kerala, Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: The Southwest monsoon has reached almost all parts of India and some regions in the country are witnessing incessant rainfall for some days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted further continuation of the heavy rainfall over the southern region on Monday. According to IMD, an intense rain spell is likely to continue over South peninsular India, Konka, and Goa during the next 4-5 days.

IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, isolated extremely heavy rains are likely over the southern states of Kerala On July 4 and July 5 and over Karnataka on July 4, 2023. Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy very likely to continue over Southern India during the next 5 days.



cre Trending Stories

Extremely Heavy Rains To Hit Maharashtra, IMD Issues Orange Alert

IMD has forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days. The state of Gujarat is also likely to witness heavy to very heavy falls on July 6 and 7. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan & Goa during 05th -07th; ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 06th & 07th July," stated IMD.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Uttarakhand

According to the met department isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days and East Uttar Pradesh on July 3 and 5; Himachal Pradesh on July 5 and 6 while light to moderate rainfall is likely over the Northwestern region of the country.

IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In West Bengal

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days.

Intense Rainfall To Continue In Assam, Meghalaya

The IMD in its daily weather bulletin predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next 5 days with extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on July 4. No significant weather change is likely in the rest parts of the country, stated IMD.