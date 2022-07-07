New Delhi: Amid the heavy rains, lashing Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (July 7, 2022) issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for tomorrow (July 8, 2022). The met office has forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places. The IMD has also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather informed that due to a cyclonic circulation developing over central Pakistan, some places in Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Delhi-NCR, west Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan are also expected to receive good rainfall soon, the meteorologist said.

Mumbai Beaches to remain open from 6 am to 10 am only

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced restrictions on public movements at beaches across Mumbai. “In the wake of heavy rainfall & keeping in mind the drowning incidents, all the beaches in Mumbai shall be opened to the general public from 6 am to 10 am only,” said BMC. "Orange alert issued for today while a red alert issued for tomorrow in Mumbai, Thane & Palghar," Jayant Sarkar of IMD said, as per ANI. The central Maharashtra and Konkan region received good rainfall in past 3-4 days, due to favorable conditions of monsoon. "It will remain same for next 4-5 days," said Sarkar.

Delhi weather update

On Thursday, Delhi reeled under sultry weather conditions as rains continued to play truant pushing the maximum temperature in the national capital to 39.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring down the temperature to 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky and light rain till July 13, according to the IMD's latest forecast.

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/w7adaHIa3J July 7, 2022

Heavy to very heavy rains in Rajasthan

Several parts of western Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy showers since Wednesday, while parts eastern Rajasthan saw light to moderate rainfall. IMD has predicted heavy rain in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jalore districts during till Friday.

Rainfall to continue in Gujarat for next few days

Heavy rains lashed parts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra region on Thursday and more showers have been forecast in the state for the next four days. According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur at most places in the state in the next four days. The south-west monsoon is now active all over the state due to a well-marked low pressure and associated cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan, an official said.

Heavy rains continue in several parts of Karnataka

Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas. According to the weather department, scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka. Also, heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Rain lashes parts of Bengaluru city



(Visuals from Vidhan Soudha & Cubbon Park) pic.twitter.com/P6EImSTtLg July 7, 2022

(With agency inputs)