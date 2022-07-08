New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (July 8, 2022) said that parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana and Karnataka are likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next 5 days. "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days," IMD said.

The weather department also predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next two days till July 10. The states are likely to encounter isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning today and increase hereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity during the next two days, said Met office.

“Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July 2022,” the IMD statement read.

IMD's red alert warns of 'extremely heavy' rains in Mumbai

IMD on Friday issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm today till the next 24 hours. "Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise," IMD said. Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10th July.

Light rain likely in Delhi

The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, IMD said. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, was recorded three notches above normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert in parts of Kerala

With the onset of torrential monsoon in the country, heavy rain continues to lash northern districts of the Kerala state. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. According to IMD reports, Kerala is likely to encounter fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days.

Kerala will be encountering squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph for the next five days, the reports added. Kannur and Kasargod districts are witnessing heavy showers with the rivers of Kasargod overflowing.

Red alert in parts of Karnataka

Heavy rain continued to batter most parts of Karnataka on Friday. A red alert was issued for seven districts and people were facing the threat of landslides and floods. IMD issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan districts. From Saturday, the department has issued yellow alerts for these districts for three days.