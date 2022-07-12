New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast has predicted more heavy rains for the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday (July 12, 2022), while Delhi will witness moderate intensity showers along with thunderstorm. The weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall today in the coastal district of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Heavy rainfall is expected all across the southern states of India. IMD has warned of heavy rains in Karnataka for four more days and has issued red alert for several districts till July 13. Telangana will also see very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Mumbai rains

The weather office has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the next 3 days. “Moderate to heavy rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h very likely,” said BMC.

“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai informed on Tuesday.

Heavy downpour lashes parts of Delhi

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from heat and humidity. RWFC New Delhi in its latest forecast has predicted thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR today.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Narwana, Barwala, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha (U.P.) Mahawa (Raj.) during next 2 hours,” said RWFC New Delhi in a tweet.

Heavy rains in Telangana

The MeT Centre of IMD on Monday said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts till 0830 hours of July 12.

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts from 0830 hours on July 12 to 0830 hours of July 13, it said. Following incessant rains, rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at several places.

Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in parts of Gujarat

Heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters.

He said 18 platoons each of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations as and when required.

Heavy rains in Karnataka

IMD has warned of heavy rains in Karnataka for four more days. Red alert has been issued in Chikkamaglur, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts till July 13. Yellow alert has been issued in Hassan district till June 14. North Karnataka districts of Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi have been issued orange alert till June 12.

The experts have warned that the speed of the wind in the next 48 hours in coastal districts will be 45 to 55 kilometers per hour and it might reach up to 65 kilometers per hour.

(With agency inputs)