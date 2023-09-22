Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Predicts Light Rains In Delhi Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Widespread heavy rainfall is expected in various regions throughout the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat, Maharashtra, and certain southern states are likely to experience heavy rain showers. Furthermore, the Northeastern states of India can anticipate heavy rainfall, while Delhi-NCR may see lighter showers.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Pune

According to IMD's weather bulletin, isolated heavy rains are likely to hit Madhya Maharashtra on September 22, 23, and 26. The Marathawada region will witness heavy rain showers during the next 24 hours. The met department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts.

Heavy Rains To Hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Says IMD Issues Alert

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala in the next 24 hours. The met department has issued a yellow alert for Idukki, Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram. Heavy rain showers are also likely to hit Telangana and Rayalaseema on September 22 and 23.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In Gujarat, Rajasthan

Gujarat will witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Baroda, Surat, Navsari, and Valsad. The met department has also predicted heavy falls over East Rajasthan on September 22 and 23.

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains In Delhi-NCR

The met department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain showers and thunderstorms in the national capital and its adjoining region for the next 4-5 days. Light rainfall with thunderstorms are also likely in the Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad areas.