Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms In Several States During Diwali

Weather Update For Diwali 2024: As various cities are geared up for Diwali celebration, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka during Diwali celebration on October 31. The weather department also predicted thundershowers accompanied by lightning over the area of Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka

The Meteorological department informed that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to take place over isolated regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka between October 31 and November 1.