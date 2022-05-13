New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (May 12, 2022) predicted that the Southwest Monsoon is set to arrive early this year. As per the weather office, Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected to receive first seasonal showers on May 15.

"Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 15th May, 2022," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement here.

"Normally, monsoon advances over Nicobar Islands on May 15 and covers Mayabunder, the extreme north point in the Andaman islands by May 22," IMD’s Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra also informed that the Met Office has forecast rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next five days and fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning over Kerala-Mahe and Lakshadweep over the next five days.

"India Meteorological Department extended range forecasts have consistently suggested favourable conditions for an early monsoon onset over Kerala and its northward movement," Madhavan Rajeevan, former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Twitter.

Heatwave returns in NW India

At least 29 cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reported temperatures in excess of 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Many parts of north India experienced scorching summers with maximum temperatures touching 48 degrees Celsius in Barmer in Rajasthan.

According to IMD, Barmer was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 48.1 degrees, followed by Ganganagar (47.3), Bikaner and Jaisalmer (47.2), Churu (46.9), Kota (46.7), Khargone (46.4), Rajgarh and Jodhpur (46).

However, no significant change in maximum temperatures was very likely over Northwest India during the next three days, said the weather office, adding that the mercury could fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Heatwave conditions in Delhi

Parts of national capital saw temperatures soaring to 44-45 degrees Celsius yesterday as moisture-carrying easterly winds made way for hot and dry westerlies. On Thursday, heatwave conditions prevailed over several parts of Delhi.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, rose to 42.5 degrees Celsius. It was 41.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. As per Met Office’s data, the maximum temperature at Najafgarh (44.7 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (44 degrees Celsius) settled at least five degrees Celsius above normal temperature.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at most places in the capital on Friday and Saturday, whereas, an orange alert has been issued to caution people about a severe heatwave on Sunday. As per the weather experts, the mercury is predicted to touch the 45-degree mark at the Safdarjung Observatory on Sunday. Temperatures may leap to 46-47 degrees Celsius at isolated places.

It may be noted that a heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.

Gujarat reels under severe heatwave

On the other hand, Gujarat conti nued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with Surendranagar recoding the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius in the state. The IMD warned that heatwave conditions are "very likely to prevail" in several parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra on Friday too.

IMD sounded a "yellow alert" for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Patan, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Amreli and Kutch in view of the possible heatwave conditions.

While Ahmedabad was the second hottest city on Thursday with maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, neighbouring Gandhinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius. Deesa town in north Gujarat recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Odisha, Bengal heave sigh of relief as Cyclone Asani further weakens into depression

IMD on Thursday informed that Cyclone Asani has further weakened to a depression. The Met departments also forecasted light to moderate rain in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.

Isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh could receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the weather office said.

(With agency inputs)