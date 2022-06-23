New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at several areas along the west coast during the next five days. The weather department in its weather bulletin, said, "Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days."

According to the IMD, during the next five days, intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue along the west coast, while subdued rainfall activity over northwest and central India is expected between June 23 and June 25.

Met Office also said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Coastal Karnataka, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra during the coming few days and over the Gujarat region till June 26. Goa and Konkan is likely to witnessed very heavy rainfall during the next four to five days. In the meantime, widespread rainfall very is likely over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next few days.

The weather department said, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days and over Arunachal Pradesh & Assam & Meghalaya during 23rd-26th June. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 25th & 26th June."

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd; Vidarbha on 23rd and 24th; Bihar during 23rd-26th, Jharkhand on 24th and 25th and over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 22nd-26th June," it added.

Orange alert in parts of Maharashtra

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, which is going to see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next three days. IMD issued an Orange alert for rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra on Thursday and directed them to be prepared for the next 5 days. According to the forecast, heavy rainfall in Raigad is likely today, while Ratnagiri is likely to experience wet showers on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Delhi weather update

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Thursday along with strong surface winds during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. IMD said that another spell of pre-monsoon activity is likely to start Sunday. As per the weather department, the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end.

Rains lashes parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. As per the Met Office, light rains are likely to occur in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Wednesday and the weather will remain mainly dry from June 23 to 26. The department has predicted another wet spell from June 26-27 in Udaipur and Kota divisions.

Flood fears in Kashmir due to incessant rain

Heavy rains over the past four days have led to a rise in the level of most water bodies in Kashmir with the Jhelum river crossing the flood alarm mark at Sangam in Anantnag district on Wednesday. The authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas to safer locations. The water level at Sangam in Anantnag district was measured at 18.18 feet, marginally above the 18-feet mark for flood alarm, the officials said.

Tamil Nadu to witness rainfall, thunderstorms

More rains have been predicted for Chennai as well as other parts of Tamil Nadu, as the southwest monsoon has settled over the state "Light to moderate rain from Thursday to Saturday is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and the Karaikal area in Tamil Nadu," the weather office forecasted.

(With agency inputs)