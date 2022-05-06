New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (May 5, 2022) predicted a fresh spell of heatwave in some parts of northwest India and central India.

IMD’s Director-General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Due to the presence of western disturbance over Northwest India, the heatwave has abated in the past 2-3 days, while the day temperature has fallen and this condition is likely to continue for the next two days.”

“However, a fresh heatwave spell is likely to commence in Rajasthan. Isolated heatwave conditions are expected to start in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha especially. For Rajasthan, it will be for today and tomorrow (May 5 and May 6), and on May 7, it (heatwave) will spread into some other parts of northwest India and central India," he added.

The IMD chief also said that a heatwave warning will be issued for isolated places of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha area, soon.

"The heatwave condition is likely to spread to some more parts of northwest and central India after May 7," he said.

Delhi weather update

As per the weather department, the national capital will witness partly cloudy sky on Friday. "There will be a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

IMD officials said while no heatwave is expected in the city till Sunday, another spell is likely from Monday.

Cyclone alert for Odisha

According to news agency PTI report, Odisha government has asked collectors of 18 districts to be prepared for a possible cyclone coming in from Bay of Bengal. IMD has informed the Odisha government that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood in the next 48 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and then move in north-westward direction.

"We have issued a warning, especially for the fishermen, to not venture into the Andaman Sea and the areas adjoining the southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal because of the adjusting cyclone separation and expected depression over the area," Mohapatra said.

Rainfall in Northeast India

Under the influence of an east-west trough from northwest Madhya Pradesh to Meghalaya and southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next five days with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over the region on Friday, IMD said.

IMD predicts showers in southern states

According to the Met office, due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and isolated rainfall activity over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during next five days.

Weather prediction for other states

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, and Odisha during next five days with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over the region on Friday, IMD predicted.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over Nicobar Islands and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during May 6-8.

(With agency inputs)