New Delhi: Intermittent rain in several parts of the country on Friday (June 17, 2022) brought down the temperature, giving much-needed relief to the residents. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next four days and decrease thereafter. The weather department also predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Punjab on over the next few days.

Additionally, the Met Office also informed that the Southwest monsoon will further advance into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh and west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next three days.

IMD’s rainfall prediction:

Current spell of intense rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 4 days and decrease thereafter. pic.twitter.com/OiiPYJw5R4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2022

- The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said, "Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 17th-19th June and over Arunachal Pradesh & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 17th June, 2022."

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 17th-20th; over West Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha on 17th-19th June and Chhattisgarh during 19th-21st June, IMD said.

- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, coastal & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 17th-20th; Telangana, Rayalaseema during 17th-19th; Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 17th & 18th; over south Konkan & Goa during 18th-21st; over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 20th & 21st June; over Gujarat Region on 17th, 20th & 21st and over Saurashtra on 21st June, 2022, the weather department added.

- Met Office also informed that isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana on 17th June and over Punjab on 17th, 18th & 20th June.

IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi

Heavy showers lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and pushing air pollution levels down to "satisfactory" at most stations. Due to the rain spell, the air quality in the national capital has drastically improved. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 96 for PM10 and 30 for PM2.5. Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

Maximum temperatures dropped by four to five degrees Celsius at most places in Delhi following a spell of rain on Friday. IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday. The mercury is predicted to drop to 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

IMD predicts heavy rains in central Maharashtra from today

"In view of active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to gradually increase from June 18. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the region during the period," it said. The weather office said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire central Maharashtra and the Marathwada region.

Rain in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the pre-monsoon activities will continue in the districts of Jaipur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota divisions of East Rajasthan in the next four to five days. The residents of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain yesterday, a Meteorological (MeT) department spokesperson said.

NE reels under floods as heavy rain continues

The inclement weather conditions have continued to batter Assam on Friday. Several parts of the state received incessant rains, triggering landslides at multiple locations. In Guwahati, fresh landslides were reported from various parts of the city amidst heavy rainfall, which also led to waterlogging in different places. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 11 lakh have been impacted due to rain and floods in 25 districts of the state.

The situation is no better in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, where roads have been damaged due to landslides and villages are largely flooded. Heavy erosion has been reported from districts such as Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and South Salmara. The current wave of floods has impacted 1,702 villages, and forced more than 68,000 people to take shelter in 150 relief camps.

(With agency inputs)