trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707644
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Respite From Intese Cold As North India Reels Under Bone-Chilling Winter

IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next 3 days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Respite From Intese Cold As North India Reels Under Bone-Chilling Winter

New Delhi:  The Northern region of India is grappling with extremely cold weather, with states in the southern part experiencing continuous rainfall. Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi faced a severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog; nevertheless, the IMD forecast a relief from the intense cold.

Monday was the coldest day of the month in Delhi with a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius (Delhi Weather Update). As winter's icy grip tightens, additional challenges are on the horizon. The Met Department warns of impending troubles as it predicts a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Tuesday. 

As per IMD's weather bulletin, rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during Jan 8 - Jan 9. the Met Department has also predicted severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on January 8.

Continuous rainfall havoc persists in Tamil Nadu, with the IMD forecasting additional downpours in the next 24 hours. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall at some places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during January 9 and 10 stated IMD.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!