Weather Update: IMD Predicts Respite From Intese Cold As North India Reels Under Bone-Chilling Winter

New Delhi: The Northern region of India is grappling with extremely cold weather, with states in the southern part experiencing continuous rainfall. Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi faced a severe cold wave accompanied by dense fog; nevertheless, the IMD forecast a relief from the intense cold.

Monday was the coldest day of the month in Delhi with a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius (Delhi Weather Update). As winter's icy grip tightens, additional challenges are on the horizon. The Met Department warns of impending troubles as it predicts a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Tuesday.

Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of today) (in meters): Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Varanasi (Babatpur) & Gorakhpur-25 each; Jhansi, Lucknow & Varanasi-50 each, Sultanpur-500; Rajasthan: Jaisalmer-50, Churu & Kota -200 each, Jaipur-500; Bihar: Purnia-50, Gaya-200; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 9, 2024

As per IMD's weather bulletin, rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm is likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during Jan 8 - Jan 9. the Met Department has also predicted severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on January 8.

#WATCH | Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu: Due to heavy rainfall, the premises of Vaitheeswaran temple inundated (08/01) pic.twitter.com/b3s3rTuKNe — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Continuous rainfall havoc persists in Tamil Nadu, with the IMD forecasting additional downpours in the next 24 hours. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall at some places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during January 9 and 10 stated IMD.