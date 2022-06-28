New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall over the next few days over states including Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Isolated heavy rain over West Rajasthan is expected on July 1; over Uttarakhand on June 30, and east Rajasthan on June 28; over West Uttar Pradesh on June 28 and July 1 and over Himachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand during the next two days; West Uttar Pradesh on June 29 and 30; East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days till June 30.

Madhya Pradesh will also experience isolated heavy rain over the next few days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal till June 29. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and coastal Karnataka will experience rainfall over the next few days.

The IMD tweeted on June 27, Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Northeast India and SHWB (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal) and Sikkim during next 5 days."

Meanwhile, capital Delhi witnessed a sultry Monday. As per the weather office, Tuesday is likely to be cloudy and the mercury is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. Weather experts have said Delhi would receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29. The monsoon's arrival in the national capital is likely to be declared on June 30 or July 1.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 59.5 mm. All of it came between June 16 and June 20. A bountiful monsoon is expected to cover the rain deficit in the first week of July and provide respite from the heat, said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.