New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Monday (June 27, 2022) said that the monsoon rains are expected to pick up over northwest and central India over the next two days. IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Arabian Sea and most parts of Gujarat state today. The Met Office also said that over the next three to four days, the monsoon could cover parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea & Gujarat, parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir during next 3-4 days,” weather department said.

Due to east-west trough over north India and moist winds from BoB & Arabian Sea over northern parts of the country in lower tropospheric levels:

Isolated heavy rainf over West Rajasthan on 01st July; over Uttarakhand on 30th; over East Rajasthan on 27th & 28th; ...1/9 pic.twitter.com/ulGr3P2yip — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 27, 2022

Even though the IMD is yet to provide a tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi, the weather office said it will cover some parts of northwest India by June 29 and the entire country by July 6.

IMD’s rainfall prediction:

- Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Arabian Sea & most parts of Gujarat state today.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Rajasthan on 01st July; over Uttarakhand on 30th; over East Rajasthan on 27th & 28th.

- Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Northeast India and SHWB & Sikkim during next 5 days.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 27th-29th June.

Delhi monsoon around the corner

The weather experts on Monday said that the monsoon is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first 10 days. “We expect good rainfall for the first two to three days this time," Palawat said, adding that the first 10 days "seem to be good and on and off rain will continue". "There could be a dip in rainfall on July 2-3, but a prolonged dry spell is ruled out," he added.

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department of Uttarakhand on Sunday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the state till Wednesday."There may be heavy rain in other areas of Kumaon division including Bageshwar, Pithoragarh on Sunday, while strong winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour will also occur in the plains," noted Bikram Singh, Director of the Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

IMD regional centre has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry on Monday. Light to moderate rains are expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming two days and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday. Chennai and surrounding areas had received moderate to heavy rains during the past few days and the state water works department has already commenced maintenance of canals to prevent water logging. Light to medium rains is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikkal.

Temperature rises in parts of Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a rise in day temperatures on Sunday with Jalore being the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department. The weather remained dry in the state. A meteorological department official said rain activity will likely resume in Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions from June 28.

