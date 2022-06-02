New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has begun to make its presence felt down-south. The southwest monsoon having marked its arrival in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. However, the residents of North India will have to wait until the end of June to witness their first monsoon showers of the year.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, some parts of Konkan & Goa, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 2 days," IMD in its weather bulletin said.

India's rainfed agriculture region is set to receive above normal rainfall this monsoon season, the weather office said on Tuesday raising hopes for a bumper farm output and reining in inflation. "The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," IMD said.

"Most parts of the country will have good and well distributed rainfall activity," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today

As per the data issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, rose to 41.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday amid partly cloudy conditions. The weather department has now predicted that the Capital city is likely to witness light rain today and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

“The city may see generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius,” IMD officials predicted. Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Meanwhile, Delhi yet again faces a high pollution event in a modest pollution season resulting in the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping to "very poor" category on Wednesday. In fact, some stations even recorded "severe" AQI.

MeT predicts heavy rain in West Bengal

The weather department predicted heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next four days owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal. Weather office also added that the conditions have become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the region by Friday.

The weatherman forecast isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in Gangetic West Bengal over the next few days.

"Due to a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour are very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeast during next few days," the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall likely in northeastern states

IMD had predicted that the northeastern states will witness heavy rainfall over the next four days owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal.

The MeT Department forecast intense spell of rainfall over Sikkim and the northeastern states over next the four days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Rain to lash Odisha districts

MeT said that light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over some of the Odisha districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur,Rayagada, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kalahandi.

Rainfall Activity over Himachal Pradesh

IMD said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected to drench Himachal Pradesh until Friday.

(With agency inputs)