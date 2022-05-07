New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low pressure in the South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Depression on Saturday (May 7, 2022) evening. IMD officials also informed that the Depression might turn into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.

IMD also said that, thereafter, it will move northwestwards and reach west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 10. Additionally, Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

A fresh spell of a heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8, IMD said. Heatwave conditions are predicted over Rajasthan on May 7 to May 9, and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9, it said.

East coast braces for cyclone

IMD on Friday said that a low-pressure area formed over the South Andaman Sea on Friday is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha shores early next week, causing heavy rains in the east coast states.

The low-pressure area is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, and into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal, said IMD’s Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. It is likely to reach the coast on May 10, he added.

Temperature to start rising in Delhi

Cloudy skies, strong winds and light rain in parts of Delhi kept the mercury in check on Friday, however, IMD has predicted that the national capital will witness fresh spells of heatwave from next week with the temperature rising to 44-degree Celsius mark.

IMD said a fresh heatwave spell will start from Monday, and the mercury may touch the 44-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi and adjoining areas recorded light rainfall. "The city witnessed 'very light' to 'light' rain due to local development. The winds from the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal have led to some moisture incursion which in turn led to cloud formation hence the rain," IMD scientist Charan Singh said.

Light rainfall in Telangana

The Director of the Meteorological Centre in Telangana, Naga Ratna said that the state is likely to have light to moderate rainfall during the next 3-4 days with thunderstorms and lightning. He also informed that the wind speed at 30-40 km/h is expected in some districts. Thereafter, temperature is likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Heavy showers in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 7.

