Weather Update: Rain Alert In Delhi Today As North India Prepares For Scorching Days Ahead

New Delhi: Delhi, which has so far been spared from the intense heat, is expected to see a shift in weather patterns soon. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), starting from the second week of April, the entire National Capital Region (NCR), especially Western Uttar Pradesh, will experience rising temperatures. The IMD also forecasts light rain in Delhi on Friday. While heavy rainfall is not anticipated, there will be partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius by April 15. Even nighttime temperatures have started to climb in recent days. On Thursday, several cities recorded day and night temperatures above the seasonal average.

Delhi's Weather Outlook Today

The IMD predicts the possibility of dusty winds this morning, with wind speeds estimated to be between 25 to 35 kilometers per hour. Rain may occur, although clear skies are generally expected. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 36.6 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees higher than normal. Thursday saw a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, also three degrees above the average. Today, the capital is forecasted to have a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

When Will the Heat Turn Intense?

The IMD indicates that for the next seven days, Delhi's maximum temperature will hover around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius. However, after April 15, the heat is expected to become oppressive, causing discomfort. On Thursday, parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, some areas of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, nearby northern interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, southeastern Uttar Pradesh, northern interior Odisha, central Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and southern interior Tamil Nadu experienced maximum temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Rain Alert

According to 'Skymet Weather', light to moderate rain is possible in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland over the next 24 hours, and scattered showers are likely in Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The Western Himalayan region may see light to moderate rain and snowfall. Light rain is also possible in Kerala. Some parts of northwestern and western Rajasthan might experience light showers accompanied by thunder.

Heatwave Alert Today

Several parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience heatwave conditions today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for April 5. Heatwave conditions are also possible in various areas of northern interior Karnataka, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.