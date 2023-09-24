trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666694
Weather Update: Rain or Dry Spell? Check Delhi-NCR's Next Week Forecast

Delhi-NCR will witness a generally cloudy sky for the next 3-4 days however light rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur at some isolated places.

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram are witnessing some extreme changes in weather. The day starts with hot and humid conditions and suddenly the dark clouds batter Delhi-NCR with heavy rains for a few minutes that provide a transient relief from exhausting weather but leave the region with more humid conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital and its adjoining areas will witness a generally cloudy sky for the next 3-4 days however light rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur at some isolated places over Delhi-NCR.

The Met Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall at Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahadra, and Vivek Vihar areas of Delhi.

Light rainfall is likely in Gurugram for the next two days however a dry spell will prevail in the Haryana district after September 25. Meanwhile, no rain showers are predicted in the Noida and Ghaziabad of the national capital region and the areas are likely to witness dry spells in most places however light rain showers are likely.

