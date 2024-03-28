Weather Update: Delhi Sweats At 34 Degrees Celsius, Heatwave Warning Issued For THESE States

New Delhi: Over the past few days, the weather has been changing across various parts of the country. While in some places the mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius, in others, the arrival of rain has brought relief. However, due to the heat in most areas, people are feeling distressed. The weather department has recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Following this, the weather department has issued a warning of heatwave conditions in these areas over the next two days.

Weather in Gujarat:

In Bhuj, Gujarat, the temperature has reached 41.6 degrees Celsius, in Rajkot 41.1 degrees Celsius, in Akola 41.5 degrees Celsius, and in Washim 41.4 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, a heatwave occurs when the maximum temperature of a center reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions.

Maharashtra Weather:

According to the weather department, there is a possibility of warm weather in different parts of Marathwada and central Maharashtra during the night on 28-29 March. The heat has started to be felt here. Intense sunlight is making people uncomfortable, and standing in the sun for even a short while is becoming difficult.

North-East India Weather:

In the last 24 hours, there have been light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms in Northeast India. Light rain occurred in some places in Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. This has provided some relief from the heat. Today, there could be light to moderate rain in many parts of Northeast India.

Punjab-Haryana Weather:

Meanwhile, light scattered showers occurred in northern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and the northern coast of Karnataka. Also, there is a possibility of light snowfall in upper regions of the Western Himalayas today. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is possible in some parts of Punjab and Haryana-Delhi.

Delhi Weather:

The minimum temperature in Delhi is currently around 19-20 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree Celsius higher than usual. Additionally, there are chances of light rain during the day. The weather department has forecasted that the maximum temperature could remain around 34 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has expressed concern that the likelihood of temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha has increased significantly.