Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi, here’s who all are exempted from restrictions

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a 55-hour-long weekend curfew, that started from 10 pm yesterday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday, to contain the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus.

In a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, held earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said, “Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi and the rest of the country. However, it is a relief that the Omicron variant here is showing similar trends to that of the world. It shows mild symptoms that are curable at home isolation. But we still need to take necessary precautions to curb the infection.”

Here’s list of people who will be exempted from the weekend curfew in the national capital:

a) People involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on production of valid identity card during night and weekend curfew.

b) Officers and officials of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on the production of valid identity card and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

c) All judicial officers, staff members and judges of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on the production of valid identity card, service ID card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

d) Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

e) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.

e) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services, along with an attendant, on the production of valid identity card and doctor’s prescription

f) A valid identification card is required when getting a COVID-19 test or vaccination.

g) Individuals coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

h) Electronic and print media on production of valid identity card.

i) On presenting a valid admit card, individuals or students will be permitted to appear in examinations. The examination staff must produce a valid ID or examination duty order in order to travel.

j) Movement of the individual for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card

