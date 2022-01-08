Weekend curfew in Delhi: Do you need an e-pass to travel? Know here

New Delhi: In view of a surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has announced a weekend curfew. Delhiites have been stay put at their homes as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicked in from 10 pm on Friday.

During the weekend curfew in Delhi, which is in place till 5 am on Monday, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation will be allowed to step out of their homes.

Do you need e-pass to travel during weekend curfew in Delhi?

Those venturing out will have to produce valid identity cards or e-passes issued by the government. If someone has to step out for important work and if the person does not fall in any of the exempted categories, he or she will have to get an e-pass issued by the Delhi government.

Some #CurfewFAQ queries we received have been answered below. Please adhere to the Weekend Curfew guidelines and follow #COVID19 appropriate behaviour. Stay safe!#DelhiPoliceCares@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/oIMTIpbGTC — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022

How to apply for an e-pass?

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in.

Live TV