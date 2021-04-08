West Bengal assembly election 2021: Last day of campaigning for phase 4 polls today, top BJP, TMC leaders to hold rallies to woo voters

Kolkata: As per the election commission's announcement, the fourth phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 will begin from Saturday (April 10). West Bengal is witnessing intense political fight between BJP, TMC and other parties ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections, in which 44 constituencies will go for polling.

Campaigning is underway in full throttle for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections. In this phase five districts of Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Pargana, Coochbehar and Alipurduar will go for polling.

Thursday (April 8) marks the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of voting and all the political parties are gearing up for putting in the final effort ahead of the voting. The citizens of West Bengal are embracing for numerous rallies and public meetings today.

Star campaigners and senior leaders of BJP, Trinamool Congress and Sanyukt Morcha are putting in the last effort to woo the voters in the state.

While BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold four roadshows today in the poll-bound state, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing three public meetings today. On the other hand, TMC leaders are also going to hold massive roadshows and public rallies today.

Earlier, on Wednesday (April 7) Union home minister Amit Shah held four road shows in poll bound areas of Singur, Domjur, Behala Purvi and Howrah Madhya as a part of BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also addressed an election rally in Coochbehar Uttar assembly constituency. She alleged that BJP is making false promises to allure people of Bengal.

On the other hand, the Election Commission have issued an notice to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee dated April 3 over violation of election code of conduct while addressing a public rally for muslim voters.

Election Commission has asked Mamata Banerjee to respond within 48 hours or else an inquiry will be initiated.

Responding to this, TMC leader Mahua Moitra taking it to her Twitter wrote, “Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJP’s complaint. What about TMC complaints of: 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash, 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote. Gentlemen - at least keep up the farce of impartiality!”

