West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Polling in first phase to cover 30 constituencies, check full list

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections is due to begin on Saturday (March 27).

The first phase will cover 30 constituencies and the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls.

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed at all polling booths and everyone will be required to wear face masks. At the entry of the premises, thermal scanners and sanitisers will be made available to ensure the safety of all.

Here is the list of the 30 constituencies for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections:

1. Patashpur

2. Kanthi Uttar

3. Bhagabanpur

4. Khejuri (SC)

5. Kanthi Dakshin

6. Ramnagar

7. Egra

8. Dantan

9. Nayagram (ST)

10. Gopiballavpur

11. Jhargram

12. Keshiary (ST)

13. Kharagpur

14. Garbeta

15. Salboni

16. Medinipur

17. Binpur (ST)

18. Bandwan (ST)

19. Balarampur

20. Baghmundi

21. Joypur

22. Purulia

23. Manbazar (ST)

24. Kashipur

25. Para (SC)

26. Raghunathpur (SC)

27. Saltora (SC)

28. Chhatna

29. Ranibandh (ST)

30. Raipur (ST)

Opinion polls conducted have predicted that there will be a close contest between the BJP and TMC parties.

Polling in the remaining seven phases will take place on April 1 (30 seats), April 6 (31 seats), April 10 (44 seats), April 17 (45 seats), April 22 (43 seats), April 26 (36 seat) and April 29 (35 seats). Results will be declared on May 2.

