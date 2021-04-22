West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cancels poll rallies, promises free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on Thursday (April 22) promised free COVID-19 vaccination for all adults after May 5.

“The result of the West Bengal assembly polls will come on May 2. We will provide free COVID vaccination to all above the 18 years in Bengal after May 5,” CM Banerjee announced during a public meeting in Tapan, West Bengal.

The TMC supremo also cancelled all her upcoming meetings and will now hold virtual interactions.

“In the wake of upsurge in #COVID19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my pre scheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually. We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly,” Mamata Banerjee wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, Election Commission on Thursday banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect and said no public meeting with more than 500 people would be allowed, in view of the COVID safety norms being flouted during the poll campaign in West Bengal. The EC orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 22) called off his visit to poll-bound West Bengal and said that he will chair high-level meetings to review deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

On April 18, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had suspended his public rallies in West Bengal due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. "In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal," he tweeted.

"I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," Gandhi added.

West Bengal concluded its sixth phase of voting on April 22. The last two phases will be held on April 26 and April 29, while the results will be declared on May 2.

