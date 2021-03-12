West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee discharged from Kolkata's SSKM Hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being discharged from SSKM Hospital after her repeated requests. The doctors' board, however, advised her to revisit the hospital after 7 days, according to a health bulletin released here on Friday (March 12).

The SSKM Hospital release said, "CM Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests. She has been advised to review after 7 days."

It further said, "The board has re-examined the health condition of the Chief Minister. We opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. Wound looks better. We wanted to keep her observation for 48 hrs. But with the repeated request, we are discharging her."

After her release, Mamata was seen coming out of the hospital in a wheelchair. The West Bengal CM suffered injuries when she was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday. Mamata alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign.

Earlier in the day, a TMC delegation today met the Election Commission Delhi. The complaint was in Kolkata over the attack on Thursday.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday told the Election Commission that the attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister was premeditated and a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

In a letter to the EC, the TMC said, "An attempt was made on the life of our chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on March 10 at Nandigram, though the perpetrators failed in their vicious attempt," "The events/actions leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt that the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy."

After meeting the EC, TMC leader Saugata Roy told reporters, "We have demanded a high-level probe into attack on Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram. When the incident happened, there was no police presence there. The events leading up to the attempt on her life, leave no doubt, that the attack was part of the deep-rooted conspiracy."