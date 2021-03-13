हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

West Bengal Election 2021: Lotus will bloom in every corner of Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

Thakur also commented on TMC’s allegations of ‘BJP conspiracy’ behind the attack on Mamata, that it is natural for Mamata Banerjee to fear her impending defeat and to see all leaders leave one after the other, adding that the politics of appeasement is also coming to an end.

West Bengal Election 2021: Lotus will bloom in every corner of Bengal, says Anurag Thakur
File Photo

New Delhi: Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Friday (March 12) said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram is going to defeat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the lotus will blossom in every nook and cranny of West Bengal in the upcoming state Assembly poll.

"Suvendu Adhikari Ji is going to win from Nandigram and Mamta is going to face defeat. Not only this, but lotus is going to bloom in every corner of West Bengal," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

On TMC’s allegations of ‘BJP conspiracy’ behind attack on Mamata, Thakur said that it is natural for Mamata Banerjee to fear her impending defeat and to see all leaders leave one after the other, adding that the politics of appeasement is also coming to an end.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about people losing faith in India's democracy, the Minister said, "The party which the people of the country gave a chance to rule for years is questioning democracy because their own credibility is ending. Rahul Gandhi calls North Indians as fools. This is the reason why Congress is marginalised".

Earlier in the day, two days after Banerjee suffered an injury in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress delegation of six MPs in a formal complaint to the Election Commission alleged a "deep rooted BJP conspiracy" behind the attack and asked for an "immediate and unbiased" investigation into the same.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021west bengal election 2021Anurag ThakurBJPMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: First woman in 25 years to get IUML ticket

Must Watch

PT4M43S

Bollywood Breaking: Film 'Anand' completes 50 years