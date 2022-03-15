हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till March 31, relaxation on Holika Dahan

The movement of people and vehicles along with public gatherings will be prohibited from 12 am to 5 am, except on ‘Holika Dahan’ (March 17) in West Bengal.

West Bengal extends Covid-19 curbs till March 31, relaxation on Holika Dahan
Representational image

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Tuesday (March 15) extended the Covid-19 curbs and existing relaxations till March 31, providing relaxation on ‘Holika Dahan’. 

As per the government order, the movement of people and vehicles along with public gatherings will be prohibited from 12 am to 5 am, except on ‘Holika Dahan’ (March 17). Only essential and emergency services will be allowed during the restricted time period, ANI reported. 

The government underlined that wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing must be followed. 

"Management bodies, owners of establishments shall be responsible for the provisioning of all COVID-19 safety measures including regular sanitization of workplaces and COVID appropriate norms," the order added.

On Monday, Bengal logged thirty-five new coronavirus infections, which pushed the total Covid-19 tally to 20,16,473, the health department said in a bulletin. With one more fatality, the death toll climbed to 21,188. The total recoveries in the state stood at 19,93,920 and the active cases were at 1,365. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Bengal is at 0.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination of 12-14 years age group and precaution dose for all aged 60 and above will begin from March 16 all over the country. The Centre on Tuesday released guidelines and said that only Corbevax vaccine would be administered to the 12-14-year-old kids. 

(With agency inputs)

West BengalCOVID-19CoronavirusHolika DahanWest Bengal Covid curbsNight curfew
