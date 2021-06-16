West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Union minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi

On Wednesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India, Pralhad Joshi. The governor had arrived in the capital late on Tuesday night.

Dhankar took to Twitter and spoke about the meating with Joshi. His tweet read: "Had useful interaction with Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs of India @JoshiPralhad on varied issues."

Meanwhile, Joshi had also taken to the social media platform to acknowledge the meeting. He tweeted, "Welcomed Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri @jdhankhar1 ji, earlier today at my residence. During our visit to Kolkata, we had extended an invite to the Hon'ble Governor. Grateful that he paid a courtesy visit."

The West Bengal governor has been in news in recent times because of his repeated spat with WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her state government. On Tuesday, Dhankhar had hit out at Banerjee, stating that none of the state government officer or minister has visited the sites where post-poll retributive violence took place, despite his writing a letter, ANI reported.

In response, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government slammed the governor, stating that the contents of the letter were "not consistent with real facts". The post Assembly poll violence in Bengal has been in news in the last few weeks, with the state being accused by the BJP of not taking action against the party workers and alleged perpetrators.

Live TV