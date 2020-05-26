West Bengal issues guidelines for air travel as domestic flights resume services from May 28

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) state government in West Bengal on Tuesday (May 26) issued guidelines for passengers who will be taking domestic flights to the state. As per the advisory issued by the government, people entering Bengal once domestic flights are allowed in the state from May 28 must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. The passengers also need to undergo health screening after their arrival at the airport, it said.

Although domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, the Mamata-led government had earlier said that such services would be started in West Bengal from May 28, the delay owing to the state government's emergency preparations and response in dealing with the damages left behind by Cyclone 'Amphan' on May 20.

Listed below are the guidelines issued by the Bengal government:

All passengers shall undergo health screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the plane.

On arrival, health screening will be done for all passengers. Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or the state call centre.

Samples will be collected for COVID test from all symptomatic passengers. They will be taken to the nearest health facility for sample collection and health condition assessment.

Those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 health facility and managed accordingly.

Regular sanitisation, disinfection shall be done at the airport. There should be adequate availability of sanitisers at different points.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has established a chain of dialysis units after reports that such services were disrupted due the COVID-19 pandemic. The department has also issued another advisory stating that dialysis units, which were closed due to a patient testing COVID-19 positive, might resume operations after proper sanitisation.