West Bengal locked till July 1: Check out Mamata Banerjee govt official statement

New Delhi: The West Bengal administration on Monday (June 14) allowed government and private offices to function with 25 per cent workforce from June 16, easing some of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 as the situation has improved now, a top official said.

Shopping malls, bazaars and markets, restaurants and bars allowed to open in West Bengal

Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said. Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 6 pm while markets can remain open between 7 am and 11 am from Wednesday. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity, Dwivedi said.

Sports events can be organised inside stadium in Bengal

He said that sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators while parks will be open in the morning only for walkers who are fully vaccinated. "Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated," the chief secretary said.

Check out government official statement below

West Bengal to stay locked till July 1

The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from May 16 to May 30 and later extended it later till June 15 to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

