Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Banerjee to arrive in Delhi on Monday, will meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi and others

WB CM Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday evening and is scheduled to meet PM Modi and is also likely to meet several Opposition leaders during her visit.

File photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday evening and will stay till July 29. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 and is also likely to meet several Opposition leaders during her visit.

On Sunday, TMC Supremo held a special Cabinet meeting. "The reason behind calling this special Cabinet is not clear. There could be discussions on some special issue. The ministers have been informed about the meeting. The CM will leave for Delhi after the Cabinet meeting," an official told PTI.

This reported meeting has renewed buzz over formation of an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee, who is likely to spend a few days in Delhi, has apparently timed her visit to coincide with the monsoon session of Parliament as senior leaders of opposition parties will be in town. 

The talk of an anti-BJP front gained momentum after leaders of various parties and prominent individuals came together at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence last month. The meeting was hosted by Pawar and called by former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who is now in the TMC. Sinha, a former BJP stalwart, is a strident critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

