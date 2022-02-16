Withdraw from civic poll fray or face expulsion: West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim to TMC rebels

Malda: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim Wednesday warned TMC rebels who have filed their nomination for the coming municipal poll in the state violating party orders to withdraw from the fray immediately, or face expulsion.

Over 100 party members are contesting independently in different municipalities of the state after they were not given TMC tickets violating the directive of its leadership, including that of its supremo Mamata Banerjee, to withdraw from the civic poll fight.

The party has repeatedly asked these contestants to withdraw but they have refused claiming that they are being asked to do so by the people and that they cannot ignore their sentiments.

Hakim, also a state cabinet minister, who was here to campaign for the party in English Bazar for the municipality polls, told reporters that TMC has zero tolerance to any act of indiscipline.

"Our clear and unambiguous message to all those who are fighting against official TMC candidates in different municipalties is give a written undertaking in public that you will withdraw from the contest. Distribute leaflets among voters. Or we will expel such people," he said.

Rebel TMC candidates are contesting in Englishbazar, Old Malda, Balurghat, Coochbehar, Burdwan, Barasat, Sonarpur-Rajpur, Bongaon, Khardah and some other municipalties.

Hakim met TMC leaders to discuss the party's strategy in Old Malda and Englishbazar municipalities which were going to the poll on February 27.

"There can be differences but that has to be resolved in the greater interest of the people," he said.

Hakim had earlier said that those contesting the polls against the directive and decision of the party should remember that they owe their popularity and political identity to TMC.

"Without TMC you are nobody. Your hard work and toil had been in the party's interest. Then why are you acting against the interest of party?" he had told disgruntled party leaders in Kolkata.

A former chairman of Balurghat municipality in Dakshin Dinajpur district who did not get a TMC ticket and is an independent candidate this time said, "The party can take any action. But we haven't done anything wrong. The party did not acknowledge our hard work and the sentiment of the people of our wards."

