हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Allows salons, parlours to operate with 50 percent capacity

West Bengal relaxed COVID-19 curbs and allowed salons and beauty parlours in the state to open at 50 percent capacity.

West Bengal relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Allows salons, parlours to operate with 50 percent capacity
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (January 8, 2022) relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the state and allowed the salons and parlours to operate with 50 percent capacity. The authorities also allowed the salons and beauty parlors in the state to remain open up to 10 pm.

The government has directed the owners and the management of the establishments to ensure that the staff and the customers are fully vaccinated and all COVID-19 protocols, like regular sanitisation of the place, are duly followed.

Earlier, on Friday, West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh COVID-19 cases, a four-fold rise since the beginning of the year and 2,792 more than the previous day, a bulletin released by the state health department said. Kolkata city itself accounted for the bulk of new infections reporting 7,484 fresh cases. 

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,463, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 8, 2022). The active cases stand at 4,72,169.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 40,895 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,44,12,740.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalCOVID-19CoronavirusKolkataCOVID-19 curbsCOVID-19 guidelinesCOVID-19 protocols
Next
Story

Live breaking news updates on Election Commission dates for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT8M6S

Election Rush: CM Yogi's sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav