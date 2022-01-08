West Bengal relaxes COVID-19 curbs: Allows salons, parlours to operate with 50 percent capacity

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Saturday (January 8, 2022) relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the state and allowed the salons and parlours to operate with 50 percent capacity. The authorities also allowed the salons and beauty parlors in the state to remain open up to 10 pm.

The government has directed the owners and the management of the establishments to ensure that the staff and the customers are fully vaccinated and all COVID-19 protocols, like regular sanitisation of the place, are duly followed.

Salons, beauty parlours can operate with 50% seating capacity up to 10pm in the State. Customers & staff should be fully vaccinated: West Bengal government — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Earlier, on Friday, West Bengal reported 18,213 fresh COVID-19 cases, a four-fold rise since the beginning of the year and 2,792 more than the previous day, a bulletin released by the state health department said. Kolkata city itself accounted for the bulk of new infections reporting 7,484 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,463, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 8, 2022). The active cases stand at 4,72,169.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 40,895 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,44,12,740.

Live TV