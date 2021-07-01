West Bengal relaxes COVID-19 curbs from today, check what’s open, what’s closed

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Monday (June 28, 2021) announced the extension of COVID-19 restrictions across the state till July 15 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The new guideline will come into force from Thursday (July 1, 2021). The state government announced that the night curfew will continue to be effective in the state from 9 pm to 5 am daily. Home delivery of all commodities permitted.

"Public vehicles can operate with 50% passengers but drivers and conductors should be vaccinated. Gyms can also open with 50% capacity between 6 am-10 am and 4 pm-8 pm. Salons and beauty parlors can function from 11 am-6 pm at 50% strength and the entire staff should be vaccinated," CM Banerjee said at a press conference. The chief minister further said that government and public offices may now allow 50% employees as against the previously announced capacity of 20%, and function from 10 am-4 pm.

Here are complete guidelines:

- All intra-state local trains, metro rail closed for the general public.

- Public transport, including intra-state (inter-district) government and private buses, inland waterways transport, trams, local taxis, cabs and auto­ rickshaws will be allowed with 50 percent passengers.

- A maximum of 50 persons would be allowed at a time in marriage ceremonies and other gatherings.

- A maximum of 20 persons would be allowed to attend funerals.

- Shops selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, milk, bread, meat, eggs and fish allowed to remain open between 6 am to 12 noon.

- Retail shops in shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed to operate with a 25 percent workforce.

- Parks will be opened for vaccinated people from 6 am to 9 am.

- Cinema halls, spa and swimming pools will continue to remain closed.

- Restaurants, bars in hotels and shopping malls allowed to open from 11 am to 8 pm with 50 percent capacity.

- The state government has allowed gyms to remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm with 50 percent of capacity at a time in each session.

- Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm with 50 percent capacity.

- Private and corporate offices allowed to remain open as per normal working hours with not more than 50 percent capacity.

- All political, social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings, groupings and congregations remain prohibited.

- Banks and financial institutions will remain open between 10 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's daily COVID-19 count on Wednesday was recorded below the 1,500-mark with 1,478 new cases, the health department said. The death toll rose to 17,708 after 29 fresh fatalities were registered in the state. A total of 14,61,490 people have recovered from the infection as of date. The state now has 20, 585 active COVID-19 cases.

Live TV