West Bengal lockdown: Check out revised timings for shops, markets, weekly bazaars

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday (June 28) extended the COVID-related restrictions till July 15, announcing certain relaxations.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said public buses will be allowed to operate in the state with 50 per cent capacity.

Government and private offices would also be allowed to function with a 50 per cent workforce, she said.

Gymnasiums and beauty parlours can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from 11 am to 6 pm, she added.

West Bengal lockdown- know what's allowed and what's not:

1. Parlours, salons and spas will be allowed to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 50% strength. Staff and customers need to be vaccinated.

2. Bazaar, markets to open from 6 am to 12 pm. All retail stores to remain open from 11 am to 8 pm.

3. Gyms to open with 50% strength from 6 am 10 am in the morning and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

4. Private and government buses to operate with 50% capacity.

5. Private and corporate offices to resume with 50% strength from 10 am to 4 pm. E-pass will be mandatory.

6. Banks to open between 10 am to 2 pm.

7. Staff special trains and metro to remain operational.

8. Bars, restaurants to open with 50% sitting capacity from 12 pm to 8 pm.

9. Shopping malls to open from 11 am to 6 pm with 30% gathering.

10. All political, social gatherings will remain suspended.

11. 50 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies and 20 in a funeral procession.

West Bengal has registered 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday.

The state also saw 2,022 recoveries, pushing recoveries 14,55,453. With 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 17,612.