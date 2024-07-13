West Delhi Burger King Murder: 3 Shooters Killed In Police Encounter In Haryana

New Delhi: Three gangsters were killed in a joint operation on Friday by Haryana police and the Delhi Crime Branch in Sonipat. Among them, two of them were allegedly behind the West Delhi food joint murder last month.

Officials said that during the joint operation, Sub-Inspector Amit of the Crime Branch was injured. The Delhi Police Crime Branch team, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh Bharatwal and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Goel, conducted the operation.

DCP West, Sonipat, Narinder Singh said in a conversation with PTI that a Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) member also suffered injuries. Another police official mentioned that the encounter took place on Chhinoli Road in Kharkhoda.

Police identified the gangsters killed during the joint operation as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana, and added that they all three were associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang.

They added that Ashish and Ridhana were the ones who shot 26-year-old Aman Joon dead at a Rajouri Garden Burger King outlet on June 18.

Joon, a native of Haryana, was attacked while seated with a woman at the eatery. The woman, who allegedly had 'honey trapped' him, is at large.

An associate of the two shooters, Bijender was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Rohini on June 28. He had taken Ashish and Ridhana to the outlet on his motorcycle.

Kharar, along with Ashish and Ridhana was also involved in a shooting outside a vehicle showroom in Hisar days after Joon's murder.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the Crime Branch and the Haryana Police STF were tipped off about the trio hiding in Kharkhoda village.

The team reached at the spot when gangsters opened fire at the police personnel which caused the injury to the sub-inspector, he said, adding that SI Amit sustained a bullet wound in his thigh.