Western Disturbance causes rainfall over Assam, Punjab: IMD

Thunderstorms were also observed over some places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours today, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Western Disturbance causes rainfall over Assam, Punjab: IMD
Representational Image

New Delhi: Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance (WD) over Afghanistan and the neighbourhood, some states like Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland witnessed rainfall in the morning on Saturday (April 18), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorms were also observed over some places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours today, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The IMD has predicted that states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive more rainfall in the next seven days with 'varying intensity'.

The IMD also stated that maximum temperatures in the range of 40-42 degrees celsius are likely to prevail over parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka during the next 2-3 days.

