What is One Ocean Summit where PM Narendra Modi will address high level segment- All you need to know

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit through a video message today (February 11, 2022) at around 2:30 pm.

The summit will be addressed by various other Heads of State and Governments from countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada among others.

The summit is being organised in France from February 9 to 11. The three-day summit is focused on efforts to improve governance of the high seas and coordination of international scientific research, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Poivre d’Arvor, France’s ambassador for the north and south poles and marine issues, while talking to the British daily The Guardian, said “This initiative is about raising international ambition and getting concrete, measurable commitments to tangible action.”

Here are some of the facts about One Ocean Summit:

- The One Ocean summit is being organised by France from 9-11 February in Brest in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

- The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

- The United Nations has declared the decade between 2021 and 2030 as the 'Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development' to raise awareness and restore declining marine life.

- The summit is the first major event taking place in the first year of the decade dedicated to the ocean.

- Over thirty events, organised to engage with the global maritime community, will take place after the high-level segment.

According to a statement issued by the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, the “One Ocean Summit” will be held in the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the support of the United Nations.

“The goal of the One Ocean Summit is to raise the collective level of ambition of the international community on marine issues and to translate our shared responsibility to the ocean into tangible commitments,” it added.

