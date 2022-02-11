हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address high-level segment of One Ocean Summit today

The prime minister will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit at around 2:30 pm on Friday through a video message. 

PM Narendra Modi to address high-level segment of One Ocean Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 11, 2022) will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit through a video message.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the high-level segment of the summit will also be addressed by several other heads of states and governments including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and Canada.

The prime minister will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit at around 2:30 pm on Friday through a video message, the statement said.

The One Ocean summit is being organised by France from 9-11 February in Brest in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiPrime Minister's OfficeOne Ocean SummitUnited Nations
Next
Story

Swami Ramanujacharya freed religion and Hindu saint tradition from clutches of caste: Rajnath Singh

Must Watch

PT11M59S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Madras High Court expresses concern over rising religious fanaticism