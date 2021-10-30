Whatever goes in Congress' manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise: Rahul Gandhi in Goa

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (October 30, 2021) interacted with the fishermen community in Goa and stated that whatever goes in Congress' manifesto is a guarantee and not only a promise. During his visit to the poll-bound state, Gandhi said that his response to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) hatred, anger and division is love and affection.

He said, "We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab, Karnataka also. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise."

"I am very interested in listening to what's in your heart, what is in your mind. As far as what our strategy is for Goa, it is to become the voice of the people of Goa and to protect what is your interest," the Congress leader added.

Live- My interaction with Goa’s fisherfolk. Their special lives and livelihoods need special attention. https://t.co/dNhg3zWuhB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 30, 2021

Shri @RahulGandhi arrives at Velsao, Goa to a heartwarming welcome by the fishing community.#RahulGandhiWithGoa pic.twitter.com/URDxB3GaLp — Congress (@INCIndia) October 30, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Goa and interacted with party workers and the fishermen community there.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the Congress party is not serious about politics, and accused them of not taking decisions.

Addressing a group of media persons in Panaji on the last day of her three-day visit to the coastal state, Banerjee said that the country is suffering as Congress could not take decisions.

"I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot take a decision, why the country should suffer for that?" she said.

"I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don't want Delhi's bullying), enough is enough," she added.

TMC has announced that it will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections.

This is to be noted that the Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV