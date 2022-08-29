New Delhi: Amid the AAP vs BJP clash, which is shaping up to be a continuous back and forth between both the parties, AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak on Monday alleged that Delhi LG V K Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1400 crore in 2016 when he was KVIC chairman, PTI reported. "When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out the exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe into this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, there was no reaction immediately from the LG office over the allegations, however, the accusations are believed to compound the already damaging relationship between the Delhi government and the LG office. The Arvind Kejriwal government was also at odds with Saxena’s predecessor.

Raising slogans against LG and carrying placards, AAP MLAs came into the well of the House, prompting Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to suspend assembly proceedings for 15 minutes.

They were demanding Saxena's removal from the post of Delhi Lt Governor.

"When he was KVIC chairman he got exchanged demonetised notes by pressuring his cashier. In the Delhi branch alone, Rs 22 lakh were gotten exchanged. There are 7000 such branches across the country, meaning there was a scam of Rs 1400 crore," said the ruling party.

AAP MLAs demanded a CBI and ED probe in the matter and demanded his resignation and arrest. Carrying placards of 'LG V K Saxena Chor hai' and 'V K Saxena ko arrest Karo' also protested at the Gandhi Statue in the Assembly complex.

(With PTI inputs)