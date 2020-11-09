हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Melania Trump

When Melania Trump visited Delhi school as first US lady; here's what she said

Melania Trump had also tweeted a small clip of her visit on her social media platform.

When Melania Trump visited Delhi school as first US lady; here&#039;s what she said
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: The United States' First Lady Melania Trump who accompanied husband and US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to India in February this year, had attended 'Happiness Classes' at a school in the national capital.

Melania had expressed that it was an 'unforgettable afternoon' at the school and that it was an honor to surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. 

The 50-year old had tweeted a small clip on her social media platform and said, "Unforgettable afternoon at the Sarvodaya School in New Delhi! It was an honor to be surrounded by extraordinary students and faculty. Thank you for the warm welcome! #Be Best,"  

Melania attended one of the 'Happiness Classes' at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh which is a part of the Happiness Curriculum, in which students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.

Upon her arrival at the school, she was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries and a young girl student also handed a bouquet to Melania and welcomed her with an 'aarti thali' and a 'tilak'. 

"This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is. People here are so welcoming and so kind. I learned that 'Sarvodaya' means 'prosperity for all'. As I walked around, I was able to see how the concept exists amid the curriculum in the leadership of the teachers as well as the spirit of enthusiasm of the students," she had expressed. 
 

Photo Gallery: US First Lady Melania Trump welcomed with 'tilak, aarti thali' at Delhi govt school

 

The POTUS and FLOTUS had also visited the Taj Mahal in Agra during their trip. 

President Trump was in India from February 24 to 25 and had visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.

In Ahmedabad, he had also inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium and addressed a rally of more than 1 lakh people at the "Namaste Trump" event.

(With inputs from agencies)

