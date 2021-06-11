Which are the world's most liveable cities in 2021? Check top 10 places here

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic caused everyone’s lives to come to a complete standstill and with the rise and fall of cases, made everyone wonder where in the world it would be best to live.

Safety and security in terms of medical care and other essential facilities are the highest priorities on the list when searching for a place to stay.

Taking all those factors into consideration, here is the list of the top 10 cities to live in in 2021:

According to a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Aucland city in New Zealand scored the highest rank as the best city in the world to live in right now.

Meanwhile Osaka in Japan, which was in fourth place in the 2019 survey, is in second place this year. Australia did very well in the latest survey, with Adelaide grabbing the third place, Perth in sixth position, and Brisbane in the 10th place. Melbourne on the other hand stood eighth alongside Geneva in Switzerland.

The top 10 most livable cities in the world, and their scores according to The Global Liveability Index 2021:

Auckland, New Zealand (96.0)

Osaka, Japan (94.2)

Adelaide, Australia (94.0)

Wellington, New Zealand (93.7)

Tokyo, Japan (93.7)

Perth, Australia (93.3)

Zurich, Switzerland (92.8)

Geneva, Switzerland (92.5)

Melbourne, Australia (92.5)

Brisbane, Australia (92.4)

The survey looked at five broad categories: stability, culture and environment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

New Zealand had some of the toughest lockdown rules that enabled the country to reopen, and allow its citizens greater freedom than other countries.

Unfortunately none of the cities in India made it into this list after India took a bad hit in the second wave of COVID-19.

