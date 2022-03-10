हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhuwan Chandra Kapri

Who is Bhuwan Chandra Kapri? Know the man who beats Pushkar Singh Dhami, HERE

Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri won the Khatima Vidhan Sabha beating BJP candidate and sitting Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.(Source: Facebook)

Uttrakhand: Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri won the Khatima Vidhan Sabha seat in the Udham Singh Nagar district over rival BJP candidate and outgoing Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

The 40-year-old Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri defeated the sitting MLA from the Khatima constituency by over 6,000 votes. In total Kapri got 34,866 votes, according the data available on the Election Commission's website. 

Notably, Congress showed faith in Kapri and didn't change Kapri's seat lining him to face the Pushkar Singh Dhami who got 28,317 votes. 

Bhuwan Chandra Kapri was also the runner-up in the 2017 Assembly elections. Kapri, who is an LLB graduate, has no criminal case pending against him. 

Dhami became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the age of 45, but failed to win his seat to remain at the top position in the state. 

The 70-member assembly of Uttarakhand voted on February 14 in a single phase-election.

