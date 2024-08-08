Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Former Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80; All About Him
CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya served as the CPM's Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011.
Trending Photos
Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passed away on Thursday morning in Calcutta at the age of 80, following a long illness. He served as the CPM's Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. Bhattacharya had been hospitalized in Alipore on July 29, 2023, for pneumonia and was on a ventilator but was discharged on August 9 after responding to treatment.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement