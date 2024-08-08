Advertisement
BUDDHADEB BHATTACHARJEE

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Former Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80; All About Him

CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya served as the CPM's Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Former Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80; All About Him

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya passed away on Thursday morning in Calcutta at the age of 80, following a long illness. He served as the CPM's Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011. Bhattacharya had been hospitalized in Alipore on July 29, 2023, for pneumonia and was on a ventilator but was discharged on August 9 after responding to treatment.

