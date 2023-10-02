Hafiz Saeed News: In Karachi, Pakistan, one of India's most wanted terrorists, Mufti Kasar Farooq, was fatally shot. Mufti Kasar was a founding member of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and was known to be a close associate of the militant Hafiz Saeed. A video of the incident has also emerged, showing Mufti Kasar walking with a group of people outside a mosque when gunfire erupted. In an attempt to escape, Mufti Kasar was seen hastily running, but he stumbled and fell after being hit by a bullet in his back.

How Was Hafiz Saeed's Associate Killed?

The sound of gunshots sent those present at the scene fleeing for their lives, desperately trying to save themselves. It was reported that among the people caught up in the gunfire were some children studying in a nearby madrasa, and one of them was injured during the shooting. After the shooting, the attackers, who arrived on motorcycles, managed to escape, and their identities remain unknown. Mufti Kasar Farooq was then rushed to the hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

The Elimination of India's Enemies, One by One

It is noteworthy that in recent times, several terrorists plotting against India have been killed worldwide, with some of these killings taking place in Pakistan. Mufti Kasar Farooq was one such individual. He was not only a close associate of terrorist Hafiz Saeed but also someone whom India had been searching for, much like Hafiz Saeed himself, for an extended period. However, due to his residence in Pakistan, India had been unable to apprehend him. Similar incidents have occurred recently, with the elimination of other terrorists, including JeM's Jiya-ur-Rehman, raising questions about the safety of these individuals hiding in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed Faces Mounting Difficulties

Hafiz Saeed, the most wanted terrorist in India and the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, is facing increasingly challenging circumstances. Starting from September 26, his son, Kamaluddin Saeed, has also been reported missing. No concrete information about his whereabouts has emerged thus far. It is said that Kamaluddin Saeed was kidnapped by some individuals in a car from Peshawar on that day, and his subsequent location remains unknown.

Who Kidnapped Hafiz Saeed's Son?

Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, has been actively investigating this case, but the identity of the kidnappers and the current whereabouts of Hafiz Saeed's son have not been ascertained. Additionally, there have been unverified reports in the Pakistani media that due to the continuous and increasing attacks on Lashkar-e-Taiba members, ISI has also relocated Kamaluddin Saeed to a secure location, and the news of his abduction is false.

Enhanced Security Measures for Talha, Hafiz Saeed's Brother

During this time, security measures for Talha, Hafiz Saeed's brother, have also been increased. Talha had survived a life-threatening attack in 2019 when he was just a child. Talha is responsible for managing Lashkar's finances and had been working with the terrorists for many years. However, his recent rise in prominence within the organization has led to concerns among some of the veteran terrorists, who oppose his leadership. In an effort to prevent any further escalation, Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, has sent some of the key leaders of the terrorist organization to safe locations.

Last year in April, the Indian government had declared Talha Saeed as a terrorist. Furthermore, India has been advocating for his designation as a global terrorist, but China has repeatedly obstructed these efforts. Hafiz Talha Saeed openly operates in Pakistan and promotes jihad against Indian interests in public gatherings and forums, including those in India, the United States, and Western countries.

