Documentary poster showing Maa Kaali with cigarette triggers backlash on Twitter

Kaali poster controversy: #ArrestLeenaManimekalai has become one of the top trends on Twitter ever since the release if the poster.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing communal tensions over Udaipur beheading, a new documentary poster displaying Goddess Kaali in poor light has poured fuel on the fire. Twitter has reacted strongly after a documentary poster by the name of Kaali displayed Kaali Maa, an auspicious and resected Hindu deity often considered a mother figure, smoking a cigarette. The poster was released by poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on July 2 on Twitter and has been receiving severe backlash ever since. Twitter users argue that the poster hurt the religious sentiments of a large section of the Hindu community who consider Goddess Kaali their mother and reflects her in poor light.

Ever since the release of the poster, students and journalists have been slamming the filmmaker and condemning the act. A hashtag to arrest Leena Manimekalai #arrestLeenaManimekalai has become one of the top trends on the social media platform today. Many have also demanded strict legal action against the filmmaker.

Here’s the poster!!

The poster, which has left netizens angry, shows a woman dressed in the costume of the Hindu Goddess Kaali. She's seen smoking a cigarette in the photo. One can also spot the LGBT community's pride flag in the background.

Hurt by the poster, Twitter user Sadhvi Ghosla wrote, "This is deliberately hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean— that one can cross the line and show anything in the garb of creativity. How can this be allowed to even release on digital platforms? Kindly take a note."

“I am shocked to see this post! From M F Hussain to u, deriving vicarious pleasure in denigrating Hindu gods and goddesses has been ur motto. Please pull this down as it is offensive, disgusting and affects the sensibilities of all Hindus. This is psychologically traumatic too,” wrote another Twitter user.

