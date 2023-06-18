Who is Lt General Arun Kumar Sahani? Decorated Soldier Who Turned Down IIT Madras With AIR 13 And Joined NDA

New Delhi: A decorated soldier and scholar with 40 years of commissioned service in the Indian Army, Lt Gen Arum Kumar Sahni is the inspiration for thousands of youth aspiring to join the Indian Armed Forces. The retired soldier is popular among youth not only because of his position in the Indian Army but also because of his link to the IIT Madras.

Arun Sahni Turned Down IIT Madras After Securing AIR 13 In JEE

Lt Gen Arum Kumar Sahni, the officer who is known for his academic excellence and oratory skills turned down was a student at IIT Madras. Securing All India Rank (AIR) 13 in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) he took admission in the Indian Institute Of Technology IIT at Chennai but soon he turned down the prestigious technology institute.

Why Did Arun Sahni Leave IIT Madras

In many interviews, Lt Gen Arum Kumar Sahni revealed the reason behind leaving the IIT Madras after an impressive AIR 13th in the IIT JEE exam. According to Sahni, he left IIT to join the National Defence Academy, NDA to pursue his dream to become an army officer and serve his country and live a life less ordinary.

"I left IIT Chennai and Joined National Defence Academy...Any other place, any other college, any other education may give you a job...The Army will give you a life," Sahni said in a video that goes viral many times. Sahni's academic qualifications include M.Sc (Defence Studies), M.Phil in Defence and Management Studies and also M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies.

Lt Gen Arum Kumar Sahni's Career, Medals & Honours

Lt Gen Arum Kumar Sahni who has served in the country’s most inhospitable and conflict-affected areas during his time in the Indian Army was awarded awarded ‘Sword of Honour’ for being the best all-round Gentleman Cadet on commissioning and the ‘President’s Gold Medal’ for standing first in his course.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Arun Kumar Sahni's career highlights include command of a Self Propelled Regiment in the desert sector, a Mountain Artillery Brigade employed in Counter Insurgency Operations in North East, an Independent Infantry Brigade in J & K and the Army’s oldest Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps, on the Western Borders.

For his distinguished service, Sahni has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards.

Sahni Commanded The Largest Corps Of The Indian Army In North East

He commanded the largest Corps of the IA in the North East, responsible for security along a large part of the northern borders with China, and Myanmar to the East and Counter Terrorist Operations in four of the NE States. He was the Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade in Sri Lanka during Op PAWAN and Colonel General Staff of a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir.

Other than being a scholar and decorated soldier Sahni is an accomplished horseman and polo player and has represented the India in Polo and Equestrian events at Jordan and Dubai, including being a probable for the Indian Tent Pegging Team for Asian Games, in 1982.