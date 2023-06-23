Who Is Mrz Thoppi, Kerala's Controversial YouTuber With Over 7 Lakh Subscribers Who LIVE Streamed His Arrest?

A controversial YouTuber from Kerala, Mrz Thoppi, landed in trouble after making allegedly offensive remarks and creating traffic chaos on a busy road at a recent shop inauguration. He was arrested on Friday morning from a house in Kochi and taken to Valanchery in northern Malappuram, where the incident happened a few days ago. You may have seen social media buzzing with posts about YouTuber Thoppi. His videos show him attracting huge crowds wherever he goes, making even those who never heard of him curious about his identity.

Who Is YouTuber Mrz Thoppi?

YouTuber ‘Thoppi’, who has a huge fan following on social media platforms, was booked on Thursday based on the complaint of a local public activist. The 24-year-old accused, whose real name is Nihad, hails from Kannur district. His YouTube channel has over seven lakh subscribers, mostly children. A police official said they had to break open the door of his room as the YouTuber refused to open it despite repeated requests. Thoppi recorded his arrest LIVE and posted the arrival of the police and his custody details on social media. Police later seized his gadgets including his laptop as part of the investigation. According to the complaint, the YouTuber recently caused a traffic jam for hours on a busy road in Valanchery here.

Also Read: Who Is Hamish Harding, British Billionaire Aboard Missing Titanic Submarine Who Helped India Get Namibian Cheetahs?

But Thoppi’s videos are not for everyone; he has been a 'negative influence on children', who are getting inspired by watching the prominent gamer who streams live on YouTube. His live videos are full of slanderous expressions such as 'women are a sexual object', one should judge someone based on their 'physical structure', and so on. He has faced a lot of backlash on social media for his indecent videos. Many people, including teachers, have complained that his videos influence children negatively.

What Did The Police Say On His Arrest?

“He didn’t open the doors even after half an hour. So, we had no choice but to break it open and take him into custody,” he told PTI. The official said they also feared the YouTuber might destroy the evidence in his phone and laptop if he got more time. A large crowd of people, especially youths and teenagers, had gathered for the programme, police said. The YouTuber was also accused of using vulgar words while singing songs and making objectionable remarks during the programme, police said. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC for causing a traffic block and for publicly using objectionable words, they said.

Also Read: Who Was Lt Gen PS Bhagat? Victoria Cross Recipient At WWII, 'Saviour Of Lucknow'

IPC Sections including 283 (obstruction in a public way) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song) and section 67 of the IT Act (publishes in electronic form sexually explicit content) have been slapped against the accused, the officer said. According to the FIR, a case was registered against the owner of the shop also under the same sections. The YouTuber would be produced before a court soon, the office